'Nasir Wanted To Present Me Like Saira Banu...': Zeenat Aman Recalls Chura Liya Hai Tumne Was Supposed To Be Shot In Salwar Kameez

Former beauty queen and veteran actress Zeenat Aman has been contributing to Indian cinema from the 70’s. She often shares her life stories and makes headlines for her amazing reveals. In an old interview with RJ Anmol, Zeenat Aman talked about one of the hit-test tracks Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko from the film Yaadon Ki Baaraat. The Don actress recalled that the song was supposed to be pink shalwar kameez and added her contribution to the song which is a successful hit.

She stated, "Right before the song starts, you will notice a scene in which I'm wearing a pink salwar kameez and sitting there with a jacket tied around my head. I was so uncomfortable. At first, this song was going to be picturised in that costume. I told Nasir, this is not me. He had an image like he used to present Asha Parekh or Saira Banu. He wanted to present me like this but I was like this is not me. I said, let me be me. Yeah. Toh phir woh jo white culottes and the straight parting in the hair. So, yeh mera contribution tha jo Nasir sahab ko phir bahot accha laga. Jab yeh gana bana, he loved it."

Yaadon Ki Baaraat revolves around the story of three brothers being separated after their parents are murdered by a gangster. Years later, they find their paths intertwined through a family song.

The film also stars Dharmendra, Vijay Arora, Tariq Khan, Zeenat Aman, Neetu Singh, Ajit and Captain Raju. It is directed and produced by Nasir Hussain. The film also later remade in Telugu as Annadammula Anubandham, in Tamil as Naalai Namadhe and in Malayalam as Himam.

The iconic actress is known for her iconic roles in films like Yaadon Ki Baarat, Qurbani, Don, and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

On the work front, Zeenat will be next seen in Bun Tikki with Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol.

