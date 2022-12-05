Nargis Fakhri, Guru Randhawa's music video Fayaah Fayaah to release on December 7

Nargis Fakhri and Guru Randhawa | Instagram

Actress Nargis Fakhri is all set to charm the audience with her upcoming music video ‘Fayaah Fayaah’ alongside Guru Randhawa.

The music video is shot in the scenic beauty of Bulgaria, making it a visual treat for the audience.

Set to release on December 7, 2022, the peppy track is from Guru’s recent album ‘Man of the Moon’ which is already standing tall on music charts.

With much adulation on audio tracks, the singer is set to drop a music video along with Nargis Fakhri. The vocals, music and lyrics are given by Guru himself and ‘Fayaah Fayaah’ is a fine direction by Rupan Bal.

As Guru and Nargis embark on their maiden music video together, their sizzling chemistry is sure to make some Fayaah on-screen.