Nani Offers Prayers At Tirumala Temple Amid Buzz Around 'The Paradise' | Video | X / IANS

Tirumala: Indian actor and producer Nani visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple and offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy, one of the most revered Hindu shrines in the country.

The actor was seen observing traditional temple customs during his visit. He wore standard Hindu temple pilgrimage attire, including an unstitched sacred shawl draped across both shoulders. The shawl featured a metallic zari (kasavu) border.

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Nani also wore a white traditional unstitched lower garment wrapped in a split-style drape with securely tucked pleats, suitable for walking. In keeping with temple discipline and sanctity rules, he was barefoot.

Situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple is among India's most prominent Hindu shrines.

Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple attracts millions of devotees from India and abroad every year.

Nani's visit comes as attention remains focused on 'The Paradise', directed by Srikanth Odela.

The film marks the filmmaker's reunion with Nani after their successful collaboration on 'Dasara', which was well received by audiences in 2023.

In 'The Paradise', Nani plays the character Dhagad. When filming commenced on June 21, 2025, the makers unveiled a first-look image from the sets, showing the actor in character wearing green leather shoes and a distinctive anklet.

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The film centres on a marginalised tribal community that has long been denied basic rights. Their struggle for justice gains momentum when a new leader emerges to challenge a system that has oppressed them for generations.

The ensemble cast features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead, alongside Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, who portrays the antagonist, and Sampoornesh Babu in pivotal roles.

'The Paradise' was released in theatres on August 21, 2026.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)