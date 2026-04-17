'Nangi': Kangna Sharma Trolled By Female Fan Moments After Posing For Photo In Mumbai; Actress' Reaction Goes VIRAL

Kangna Sharma trolled by fan in public | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kangna Sharma, known for her bold fashion choices, often grabs attention for her outfits. On Thursday evening (April 16), she stepped out in Mumbai and was spotted outside a restaurant wearing a black cut-out mini leather dress featuring a plunging V-neckline.

Fan Calls Kangana Sharma 'Nangi'

While posing for the paparazzi, a female fan excitedly approached her for a picture. Kangana happily agreed and posed with her. However, in a shocking moment after the photo, the fan turned and pointed at the actress, calling her 'nangi' (naked). Despite the remark, Kangana remained calm and walked inside the restaurant without reacting.

Check out the viral video:

Who Is Kangna Sharma?

Kangna made her debut with the 2016 adult comedy film Great Grand Masti and later appeared in multiple music videos, TV shows, and OTT shows. She had grabbed everyone's attention with her Ullu App show Mona Home Delivery, and was also a part of The Kapil Sharma Show for a few episodes.

Kangna Sharma On Marriage & Son

The actress has 3.3 million followers on Instagram, and in between, she was not in the limelight after her marriage. Kangana got married to a man named Yogesh and she also has a son. In a 2024 interview, she revealed that she is divorcing her husband, and the case is ongoing.

In an interview with DNA, she had said, "In 2019, I met Yogesh, whom I later married. However, even after meeting him several times, I did not want to marry him. There were two reasons for that. The first was that I was the only earning person in my house, my brother was very young. The second reason was that neither my mother's nor my sister's marriage went very well."