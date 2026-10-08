Nana Patekar’s Final Rites Held At Pune Farmhouse In Donje; Maharashtra Bids Emotional Farewell | Videos

Nana Patekar’s Final Rites Held At Pune Farmhouse In Donje; Maharashtra Bids Emotional Farewell |

The final rites of veteran actor Nana Patekar were performed late on Thursday at his farmhouse in Donje, on the outskirts of Pune, bringing an emotional end to the actor’s association with the state, cinema industry and the local community. Patekar was airlifted from Goa around 7:00 pm and was landed at 8:10 pm on Pune airport.

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While, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis paid his respects to the mortal remains of Nana Patekar at Pune Airport and then departed for Mumbai by flight. Later, Patekar was brought back to his Pune’s farmhouse in Donje at around 9:35pm.

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Patekar, who was born and brought up in Mumbai, had expressed his wish to have his final rites performed in Pune. A worker at his Donje farmhouse told The Free Press Journal that Patekar had told his family that his last rites should be performed in Pune and, if possible, at his farmhouse.

“He had told the family members that whenever he dies, his final rites should take place in Pune. If the farm is empty, then on it only, or else whatever the family decides,” the worker said.

Residents of Donje and nearby areas gathered to remember the actor, who had maintained a close association with the region and had been involved in issues concerning farmers and drought in Maharashtra.

Pravin Tarde, senior actor of Marathi industry, recalling Patekar’s contribution, said, “This drought situation in Maharashtra is the worst as of now for the state. A situation that no one wants to face. Nana was one of the most active members in suggesting ideas and solutions to the government to deal with this. We have lost a core member who had a lot of ideas for farmers to come out of this difficult situation.”

“Nana means Marathi, Nana means Maharashtra. He used to talk with respect with everyone and treat everyone very kindly. I still cannot believe that he has left us. I pray that his soul rests in peace,” Tarde said.

Rajesh Patil, 43, a native of the area, said, “We have seen that happy and joyful Nana Patekar. I had once met him during New Year celebrations to wish him, and that was the best day of my life. I followed all of his movies and his acting. He was a very kind and loving person.”

Resident, Gauri Devi, 23, said, “I loved his movies and his style was very unique. The love and care that he showed for all of us here is immeasurable. Thank you Nana for all that you did for us.”

Shreya Shetty, 28, said Patekar’s contribution to the area would be remembered. “He was very active with the government with suggestions on drought. No one was as active as him being an actor. His movies had meaning to them and were such that no one else could recreate. I will miss him and pray that he rests in peace,” she said.

Deputy Chief Minister’s Eknath Shinde, Sunetra Pawar; Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol, Minister Chandrakant Patil were amongst the members who reached early.