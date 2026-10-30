Nakhrewaalii Review: Ansh Duggal, Pragati Srivastava & Kumud Mishra Deliver Home A Message Without Being Preachy! | File Pic

Title: Nakhrewaalii

Director: Rahul Shanklya

Cast: Ansh Duggal, Pragati Srivastava, Kumud Mishra, Gopal Datt, Akash Makhija, Aayushi Verma

Where: In theatres

Rating: 3 Stars

There have been many films which has seen the hero transforming into a heroine because of situations and circumstances. A recent example in this ‘genre’ was Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2. Well, this week’s release Nakhrewaalii also walks the same path. Will the path taken by Nakhrewaalii guide the film to box office success is what we will be analysing.

The film revolves about a good for nothing dude Sumit Mishra (Ansh Duggal), who believes that being a woman only has advantages in abundance. After his breakup with his girlfriend, he moves to Delhi to study further, where he meets Paridhi (Pragati Srivastava). A few meetings gradually lead them to physical intimacy. Just as Sumit thought he was only interested in Paridhi for fun, a sudden turn of events causes a change of heart and he falls madly in love with her.

But, a bigger challenge awaits him as Paridhi’s parents want to see their daughter getting married to a man with a government job. And for that, Sumit becomes Sumita, only to be have a bevy of men falling in love. What happens eventually of Sumit and Sumita is what forms the rest of the film.

Actors' performance

Both, Ansh and Pragati exude superb confidence, and their on-screen chemistry could remind everyone of Bittu and Shruti from Band Baaja Baaraat. As for Ansh, there are places where he reminds us of the vibe and energy of Ranveer Singh. But, eventually, he ensures that the audience to remember him for him being Ansh. A few places notwithstanding, Pragati holds her own, so does Aayushi Verma and Akash Makhija in their respective roles.

Veteran actor Kumud Mishra is totally endearing to watch. Gopal Datt as Paridhi's father is decent. Rest of the actors do their bit to carry the film forward.

Direction, Music and Aesthetics

There are a few places where director Rahul Shanklya stumbles with his craft, but, eventually, the manner in which he holds back the reins is praiseworthy. Hats off to Rahul for sending a strong message through this film, without being preachy even a bit!

The film’s music (Vayu, Vaibhav Pani, Sharan Rawat, Gaurav Chatterji, Tanishk Bagchi) is easy on the ears with a couple of hum-worthy tracks. The background music (Aman Pant) is not jarring at all and is in sync with the film’s narrative.

The film’s premise may not have given the cinematographer (Chirantan das) ample opportunities to showcase his art, but he does a decent job at whatever he does. Even though the film does not suffer in the editing (Abhishek Anand), a little bit of chopping the film here and there could have done wonders to the already wonderful film!

FPJ verdict

This film undoubtedly qualifies to be a must watch for two reasons- superlative performances and the message that it delivers, which is a must for everyone!