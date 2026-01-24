'Nai Main Aise Photos...': Sana Khan Refuses To Pose With Bigg Boss 19's Baseer Ali - Watch Video

Sana Khan / Mufti Anas Sayed/ Baseer Ali | Instagram

Former actress Sana Khan and her husband, Mufti Anas Sayed, has a podcast show titled Raunak-E-Ramzan, which was started last year. Now, they are coming with season 2 of the show this year. Bigg Boss 19 contestant Baseer Ali is going to be one of their guests, and they recently shot for the episode.

A video of Sana, her husband, and Baseer has gone viral on social media, in which the former actress refuses to pose with the BB 19 contestant. In the video, Sana, Anas, and Baseer are posing together, and when the paparazzi tell Sana to pose with only Basser she refuses and says, "Nai main aise photos nai..." Baseer adds, "Hum log itne hie distance pe rahenge. Yeh hamara group hai." Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Sana Khan-Baseer Ali Video

While some netizens praised Sana, some trolled her. A netizen commented, "Paraye mard k sath pose nhi dungi bt paps ko bina parde k back to back pose dungi (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Hate story 3 ka screen yad aa gaya (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "So proud of u Sana khan! U maintained the Islamic law in a world where things r so worst to handle. Very proud of u. Sath me ye batla reporter bol raha tha photo lene ko baseer aur sana ko and said no! Hats off respect for u (sic)." Check out the comments below...

When Did Sana Khan Leave The Entertainment Industry?

In October 2020, Sana announced on social media that she has decided to quit the entertainment industry and wants to "serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator."

In 2023, Sana and Anas welcomed their first child, a baby boy, and named him Saiyad Tariq Jamil. Later, in 2025, the couple was blessed with one more son, Saiyad Hasan Jamil.