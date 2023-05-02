Naga Chaitanya REVEALS most annoying thing about getting rejected in love

Admin

Naga Chaitanya, the popular Telugu actor, has revealed the most annoying thing about getting rejected in love in a new video.

The actor, who recently made headlines with his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was playing a game of Truth or Dare with YouTuber Irfan when the topic of rejection came up.

Here's what annoys him the most

When asked about the last time he got rejected, Chaitanya instantly replied that the most irritating thing for him is being 'friend-zoned'.

In the video shared by Irfan's View on YouTube, Chaitanya and Irfan took turns answering questions honestly.

Chaitanya was also asked about the number of people he has kissed, to which he replied that he has lost count due to the many kissing scenes he has done in his films. He jokingly added that he might get in trouble after the video is released.

Naga Chaitanya's Work Front

Talking about his professional front, Chaitanya is set to star in the upcoming film Custody, which is directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film will be Chaitanya's first bilingual (Tamil and Telugu) and also stars Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swami, and Priyamani in key roles. The storyline of the movie is not yet known.

Chaitanya's confession about being friend-zoned has sparked a conversation on social media about the complexities of rejection in love.

Despite the personal nature of the discussion, Chaitanya's candidness has been praised by his fans, who appreciate his willingness to be open and honest about his experiences.