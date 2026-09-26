Nag Ashwin Shares Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Update, Reveals Shooting Plans And Hints At 2028 Release

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel Update | Instagram

Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, which was released in 2024, recently won two National Awards, Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Production Design. The movie starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the sequel to the film, and while reportedly some portions of part 2 have been shot, in an interview, Nag revealed that they start regularly shooting for the movie in mid-October.

While talking to Variety India, Nag said, "We're starting regular shooting in mid-October, as we now have call sheets in place for all the artists. Earlier this year, we shot individual scenes featuring Kamal sir and Bachchan sir."

He further said that they were waiting for Prabhas’ call sheet, but that’s sorted now. The filmmaker hopes to wrap up the shooting of the Kalki sequel by mid-next year. Further talking about the release date, he said, "Let’s finish the shoot first; once that is done, we can talk about the release date." He further just hinted that maybe the film might release in 2028.

No New Additions To Cast

Further, when Nag was asked about casting and new additions in the film, he said that there are no additions and they are continuing with the story that they started. The filmmaker stated that there are already many characters in the movie.

Who Will Replace Deepika Padukone?

Deepika, who played the female lead in Kalki 2898 AD, won't be a part of the sequel. Last year, the makers had made an announcement about her exit from the film.

We have been hearing multiple reports about who will be replacing Deepika in the movie. But the makers have not yet officially announced anything about the new female lead.

There were reports of Sai Pallavi replacing Deepika in Kalki 2898 AD sequel. But there's no confirmation about it.