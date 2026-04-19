Nadia Fares Death Reason: The Crimson Rivers Star's Daughter Pens Emotional Tribute, Says 'Watch Over Us Please'

Nadia Fares Death Reason |

The Crimson Rivers actress Nadia Fares, aged 57, was found unconscious in a Paris gym pool on April 11, 2026. After being discovered in that condition, she was placed in a medically induced coma for nearly a week before passing away on April 17, 2026. The French actress was immediately rushed to the hospital after she was found unconscious at a private swimming pool.

Nadia Fares Death Reason

As per MSN, Nadia Fares died of cardiac arrest on Friday, April 17, 2026. Her daughters Cylia and Shana Chasman announced her death, writing, "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death this Friday of Nadia Farès. France has lost a great artist, but for us, it is above all a mother that we have just lost."

Nadia Fares Underwent A Brain & 3 Heart Surgeries In Past

In 2007, Nadia underwent brain surgery following a life-threatening aneurysm. She later underwent three heart surgeries after the aneurysm treatment. Despite her medical struggles, Nadia continued to pursue her acting career.

Daughter Shana Chasman Pens Heartfelt Note For Nadia Fares

Shana shared an emotional note for her mother Nadia. She wrote, "Mom. It doesn’t feel real, but this is the realest thing I’ve ever gone through. I never would have imagined you would be gone this soon. I thought we had time." She also described the pain of seeing her mother in the hospital bed, adding, "I had my hands on your head, kissing your face, praying for any sign for you to wake up."

Shana said she sat beside Nadia’s bed, begging her to hold on. She recalled that her mother seemed afraid in her final moments, knowing her children were by her side. She also remembered singing for her during her last moments, writing, "When I sang for you and you opened your eyes, I saw this as a sign that you did that to tell us you hear us. I held you, telling you to save your strength, that you had a long road of recovery ahead, but that road was way too short."

She described Nadia as the person she always called to share good news and recalled seeing her smile on a phone call last Saturday. She also called her her best friend in recent months. Ending her note, Shana wrote, "This pain is unbearable mama. Rest so peacefully, maman. You’re my angel. Watch over us please. I love you."