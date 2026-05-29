Naagin 7 Grand Finale Promo: Anita Hassanandani & Tejasswi Prakash To Join Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In The Last Episode Of The Show? Watch Viral Video

Naagin 7 Grand Finale | X (Twitter)

After a long wait, Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin 7 finally started airing on Colors TV last December. Season 7 of the popular franchise features Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the lead role, and there have been reports that the show is set to end soon. A promo has gone viral on social media claiming that the grand finale episode of Naagin 7 will be aired on June 6 and 7.

The promo also shows that Anita Hassanandani and Tejasswi Prakash, who have earlier played the role of naagin in the previous seasons, will be seen in the grand finale episode. Well, it is not yet known whether it is a fan-made promo or an official one, as it is not shared by Colors TV or Balaji Telefilms. Watch the promo below...

Netizens React To Viral Grand Finale Promo Of Naagin 7

Reacting to the promo, a netizen tweeted, "Why is everyone believing this is an official promo released by the channel? It’s fan-made, guys. Even this week’s promo hasn’t been released yet, so how would next week’s promo already be out? Please verify before believing it. #naagin7 (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Blockbuster Finale Yeh Episode Ki Rating 3 Hojaye (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Old recycled clips. Is this supposed to be the finale promo?? (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, let's wait and watch whether this will turn out to be an official promo or fan-made.

Naagin Franchise

Naagin franchise started in 2015 with Mouni Roy as the female lead. In 10 years, we have watched seven seasons of Naagin, and actresses like Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Rashami Desai, Surbhi Chandna, Tejasswi Prakash, Mahek Chahal, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Kanika Mann have played the lead role in the franchise.