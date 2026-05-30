Naagin 7 Finale Shoot: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Anita Hassanandani, Divya Agarwal & Kanika Mann Reunite On Set Ahead Of Last Episode- Watch VIDEOS

Naagin 7 Finale Shoot: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Anita Hassanandani, Divya Agarwal & Kanika Mann Reunite On Set Ahead Of Last Episode |

Naagin 7 is nearing its grand finale. As preparations for the final episode get underway, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Anita Hassanandani, Divya Agarwal, and Kanika Mann were spotted on the sets of the show. Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama is set to conclude on June 7, 2026, on the producer's birthday. While filming the finale, the popular actresses were seen reuniting on set, much to the delight of fans.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani was spotted in a stunning wine-coloured outfit, which she paired with matching jewellery, serving an elegant look for the finale shoot.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Kanika Mann

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Kanika Mann were seen sharing a candid moment on the sets of Naagin 7. While Priyanka dazzled in a golden ensemble, Kanika opted for a brown-and-gold outfit that perfectly complemented the show's glamorous aesthetic.

Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal grabbed attention on the sets in a shimmering silver outfit. The actress happily posed for the paparazzi, turning heads with her stylish appearance during the finale shoot.

For the grand finale, Priyanka will continue playing Ahana/Ananta, the central Naagin of the season, while Kanika will reprise her role as the shape-shifting dragon and the show's primary antagonist. Anita is reportedly set to return as the iconic Vishakha, a fan-favourite character from the Naagin franchise, and is expected to play a crucial role in the final battle. Divya, meanwhile, will reportedly be seen as Sushanta, a Naagin from the AnantKul clan whose mysterious connection to Aaru is expected to add a major twist to the climax.

With Naagin 7 set to conclude on June 7, speculation has already begun about the franchise's next installment. Addressing the future of the supernatural saga, Ekta Kapoor reportedly assured fans that Naagin 8 is very much on the cards. Ekta hinted that the show would return in a seasonal format and said, "Naagin khatam nahi ho raha hai, season khatam ho raha hai." She further suggested that the next season is being planned for 2027.