Naagin 7 Finale Episode: Tejasswi Prakash, Anita Hassanandani & Divya Agarwal To Join Ekta Kapoor Show's Grand Last Episode?

Naagin 7 finale date |

Naagin 7 is set to go off-air soon. Producer Ekta Kapoor confirmed that the final episode will air on her birthday. Amid this, fans are curious to know what will unfold in the grand finale. Reports suggest that several former Naagins and villains may come together for the Naagin 7 finale episode.

Earlier, reports claimed that Divya Agarwal would make a cameo appearance in Naagin 7. However, as per reports, she will not be the only one appearing in the finale episode, as Tejasswi Prakash and Anita Hassanandani are also expected to feature.

Tejasswi has been one of the most popular Naagins from the franchise, and the actress is reportedly expected to shoot for a special appearance in the finale. However, the makers have not officially confirmed these reports yet. According to Telly Express, Hassanandani is also likely to reprise her iconic negative character, Vishakha.

Meanwhile, Divya is reportedly in talks for an important role in Naagin 7. A close source told IWMBuzz, "She (Divya) will play an important cameo role in the season’s finale. If all goes well, Divya might play a vital role in the next season of Naagin, which has already been announced." It has not yet been officially cofirmed whether Divya will be in the team of Naagin and play a good cop role or will be in Dragon's side playing the bad cop role.

Naagin 7 Finale Episode Release Date

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor confirmed that Naagin 7 is going off-air. She informed fans that the show was originally scheduled to end in April, but was extended until her birthday following popular demand. Ekta also revealed that all seasons of Naagin are usually planned as 30-episode shows. However, Naagin 7 has been extended to 48 episodes. The producer further confirmed that the final episode will air on her birthday, June 7, 2026.

Naagin 7 aired on 27 December 2025 on Colors TV. The lead actors of the show are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul.