Naagin 7 Finale Episode Shoot To Wrap Up On June 2? Tejasswi Prakash, Kanika Mann, Anita Hassanandani & Divya Agarwal To Join Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Naagin 7 Finale Episode Shoot To Wrap Up On June 2? |

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7 is all set to wrap up soon, and ever since several actresses were spotted on the sets of the grand finale, fans have been eagerly waiting for the final episode. The supernatural drama is reportedly scheduled to air its last episode on June 7, 2026, which also coincides with Ekta Kapoor's birthday. Reports suggest that the makers are planning a star-studded and action-packed conclusion for the popular franchise.

Naagin 7 Last Episode Shooting Date

According to a Telly Express report, the final episode of Naagin 7 is scheduled to be shot on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. The grand finale is expected to feature several popular actresses, including Divya Agarwal, Tejasswi Prakash and Anita Hassanandani. The actresses have been frequently spotted on the sets of Naagin 7 in recent days, fuelling excitement among viewers ahead of the finale. Photos and videos from the shoot have also gone viral on social media, further increasing anticipation for the show's last episode.

Based on the latest reports surrounding the Naagin 7 grand finale, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will continue to play the lead role of Ananta, the lead actress of Naagin 7. Kanika Mann will reprise her role as Radhika, the shape-shifting Dragon and the show's primary antagonist. Anita Hassanandani is reportedly set to return as Vishakha, one of the most iconic and fan-favourite characters from the Naagin franchise, and is expected to play a crucial role in the final battle.

Divya Agarwal will reportedly portray Sushanta, a Naagin from the AnantKul clan whose mysterious connection to Aaru is expected to add a major twist to the climax. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash is also expected to make a special appearance as Pratha, her popular character from Naagin 6, with reports suggesting that she and Vishakha will join forces to help Ananta defeat her enemies and the Dragon in the grand finale.

In the latest episode of Naagin 7, the drama intensified with several major revelations and emotional twists. Radhika transformed into her dragon form and confronted Bharani after growing suspicious about Arjun's actions. Meanwhile, Apara manipulated a situation that led to an accident involving Arjun, creating further chaos. A major turning point came when Radhika discovered that the man she believed to be Arjun was actually Pratham in disguise, leading to a fierce confrontation. The biggest revelation of the episode was Apara learning that Radhika is her long-lost sister, adding an emotional layer to their ongoing rivalry. The episode also featured Purav confessing his feelings, while hidden secrets and family truths continued to unfold, setting the stage for the grand finale.