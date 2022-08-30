Naach Baby Poster: Sunny Leone, Remo D'Souza to set dance floor on fire with Garba anthem of the year

The festive season is round the corner and Sunny Leone and Remo D’Souza are set to fill more colours in your life with their much-awaited music video 'Naach Baby'.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the first poster of the upcoming music video.

The poster features the two stars in resplendent traditional attires. While Sunny looks scintillating in well-embellished fuchsia lehenga with backless full sleeve choli, Remo looks dapper in an ivory outfit.

Hitendra Kapopara, who designed Sunny's outfit and produced the song, said, "Working on this outfit wasn't easy. My team and I worked on the fabric and the embroidery for days. Of course, once Sunny tried the same, we had no other reaction but awe."

'Naach Baby' has been sung by Bhoomi Trivedi and Vipin Patwa. Apart from lending his magical voice, Vipin has also composed the song.

A Machaao Music presentation, 'Naach Baby' is produced by Hitendra Kapopara, Piyush Jain, and Meet Ahir. It is choreographed and directed by Punit J Pathak.

'Naach Baby' is set to stream from September 6, 2022.