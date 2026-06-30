'My Oura Ring Said You Are Very Stressed': Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Samay Raina's Show India's Got Latent - Watch Video

Alia Bhatt Talks About Samay Raina's Show India's Got Latent | YouTube

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent season 2 episode one had Alpha actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as panellists. Recently, during the promotions of the upcoming movie, Alia spoke about her episode and stated that she laughed so much that her Oura Ring said that she was stressed.

While talking about Samay, Alia said, "We love his special. We love how much laughter he brings to everybody. Hame bahot maza aaya."

She further said, "Actually, aapne jo dekha woh ek ghanta tha. Hum waha the 4-5 ghante ke liye, and 5 ghante ke liye we were only laughing. My Oura Ring, jo mera heart rate track karta hai, it said, 'You are very stressed,' because I think it is not normal to laugh so much. So, it was a lot of fun."

Samay Raina Reacts

Samay reacted to Alia's video and posted on his Instagram Story, "Woke up to this. So sweet (sic)." Check out his post below...

India's Got Latent Season 2

After the controversial India's Got Latent season 1, the second season of the show started a few days ago. The episode featuring Alia and Sharvari as panellists received a mixed response from netizens, as many felt that it was scripted and wasn't unfiltered like the first season.

However, everyone is now keen to know who will be seen in the second episode of IGL season 2. According to reports, Karan Aujla and Tanmay Bhat will be seen as the panellists in the second episode. However, there is no confirmation about it.

Alpha Release Date

Meanwhile, Alpha is all set to hit the big screens on July 3, 2026. The film's teaser and trailer have received an average response, but the pre-release buzz is decent. So, it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get at the box office.