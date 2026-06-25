'My Face Looks Tired Lately...': Gatta Kusthi 2 Actor Vishnu Vishal Reveals He Is Suffering From An Autoimmune Condition

Vishnu Vishal Reveals He Is Suffering From An Autoimmune Condition | Instagram

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal is gearing up for the release of his film Gatta Kusthi 2, which also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead role. On Thursday, Vishnu took to social media to share a health update with his fans, revealing that for the past three to four years, he has been suffering from an autoimmune condition.

In his note, Vishnu thanked his fans for their concern and wrote, "Hey everyone, first of all, thank you for all the love and concern you've shown through your comments and messages. It truly means a lot, and I wanted to share this with you personally."

Humbly sharing this with gratitude and love 🙏#GattaKusthi2 pic.twitter.com/FCR9n782RA — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) June 25, 2026

The actor further wrote, "Many of you noticed that my face looks tired lately. The reason is that I've been dealing with an autoimmune condition for the last 3-4 years, and the prescribed medication I'm taking on and off has some visible side effects, including the bloating you've been noticing. This treatment is medically necessary, and my health has to come first (sic)."

Vishnu Vishal On Gatta Kusthi 2 Promotions

The note further read that it is his responsibility towards everyone who has worked tirelessly on Gatta Kusthi 2, and that's why he continued the promotions of the movie.

He further wrote, "I'm hopeful that my health will improve soon. Your concern has only encouraged me to take even better care of myself, and I'm truly grateful for every message and every bit of support (sic)."

I Am Filled With Positivity: Vishnu Vishal

The actor concluded the note by writing that Gatta Kusthi 2 is now into the final week of promotions and that he is filled with positivity and excitement. He can't wait for his fans to experience the film in theatres on July 3, 2026.

Fans of the actor are praying for his speedy recovery.