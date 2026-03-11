'My DMs Are Filled With Rape Threats': The 50's Ridhima Pandit Accuses Vanshaj Singh Of 'Inciting Hate' That Turned Into Violence

Ridhima Pandit Accuses Vanshaj Singh Of 'Inciting Hate' That Turned Into Violence |

After Sidharth Bharadwaj and Divya Agarwal, The 50’s contestant Ridhima Pandit has spoken out about the “rape threats” she faced following the show. She also addressed her legal action against Vanshaj Singh, calling him out for instigating hate against her that eventually “turned into violence.” Ridhima added that she involved her legal team to ensure her safety against the 22-year-old.

Ridhima opened up about how her DMs have been flooded since the show and the controversy with Vanshaj. She said, "My DMs are filled with rape threats, with death threats, not just to me but to my family members and even my family members who are no more," to Filmygyan. Blaming it on Vanshaj, Ridhima claimed that she was compelled to take action against him, someone who incited the hate against her. She further added that Vanshaj incited hate so much among his fans that "eventually it turned into violence."

Ridhima added that the women in her social team could not read the messages because they were so hateful. She claimed that they experienced "trauma" while going through the DMs. She further addressed that this is the first time she has faced something of this magnitude.

"You are not understanding, the kind of messages that I have are not just from men, women, it is from 8-9 years old kids," said Ridhima. She also talked about being "openly threatened" in the videos where Vanshaj mentioned, "Aaj raat ko chain ki neend so jaiye, comments dekh kar to aapko maza aa hi raha hoga. Kal dekhiye kya hota hai." Ridhima claims that this statement from Vanshaj incited his fans to send hateful messages to her.

The actress then criticized Vanshaj for conveniently behaving like a 22-year-old kid when it suits him and, whenever needed, becoming a grown man. She claims that if someone has so much influence over people, they should use it for a good reason.

Bebika Dhurve supports Ridhima Pandit |

Bebika Dhurve took the stand for her The 50’s co-contestant. She uploaded a video on her Instagram story with the caption, "All celebs who go through such should take legal actions." She then praised Ridhima for taking a stand for herself. The 50’s new episodes air daily on Colors TV at 10:30 pm and at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar.