'Must let India's leaders know world is watching': Susan Sarandon reiterates support to farmers

Veteran actor Susan Sarandon, the "Thelma & Louise" star, has become the latest international celebrity to back the farmers’ protest, after a tweet by pop star Rihanna built into a groundswell of support.

Jumping on to the bandwagon, she said despite attempts to silence the "most vulnerable," Indian leaders should remember the world is watching them. She also shared a news report by Al Jazeera, headlined, "Free speech under threat as India clamps down on farmer protests." She explained that ‘‘corporate greed and exploitation know no bounds, not only in the US but worldwide.’’

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris, an American lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actor Amanda Cerni, singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus and former adult star Mia Khalifa have also supported the protesting farmers. The government had criticised the tweets by Rihanna and other celebrities.