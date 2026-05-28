'Music Video Nahi Hai, Sach Ki Shaadi Ki Hai': Dhinchak Pooja Reveals She Got Married To Singer Yavaan

Dhinchak Pooja Gets Married To Singer Yaavan | Instagram

On Wednesday, singer and Bigg Boss season 11 contestant Dhinchak Pooja shared a reel in which she was seen as a bride, and she captioned the post, "Some clips of my marriage, I will share more (sic)." However, the groom's face in the reel was hidden. Many netizens thought that maybe she was shooting for a music video. However, Pooja has clarified that she is married, her husband's name is Yavaan, and he is also a singer.

While talking to Hindustan Times, she said, “Maine sach mein shaadi kar li hai. Ismein koi jhooth nahi hai. Yeh koi music video nahi hai, sach ki shaadi ki hai maine (I really got married. There's no lie in this. This isn't a music video; I really got married)."

Pooja further revealed that it's been a while since she got married. She met her husband online, and after dating for some time, they got married with their parents' consent. The singer revealed that they had a very intimate wedding ceremony.

Further talking about hiding her husband's face in the reel, Pooja said, “We were not sure whether to post it or not. Then we thought, let’s share it. Personal life ko personal rakhna accha hai, par maine apne fans ke saath sab share kiya hai, toh life ka yeh chapter bhi maine soch samajh kar post kiya (It's good to keep personal life personal, but I have shared everything with my fans, so I posted this chapter of my life after careful consideration)."

However, she further said that they are not comfortable sharing the face of her husband. Pooja revealed that her husband is a singer, and he is a very good person. She likes his singing, and even though they haven't sung together yet, they will team up in future.