Murder Mubarak: Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor's Whodunnit Thriller To Release On March 15

The makers of Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor's Murder Mubarak shared the first look video of the film and announced its release date on Monday. The film promises to bring a fresh twist to the mystery genre with a blend of suspense, comedy, and romance.

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the film presents a book-to-screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s Club You To Death. It is all set to release on Netflix on March 15.

The intriguing video, shared by the makers, features opens with Pankaj Tripathi, who will seen as a non-traditional cop, introducing the other characters and gives a hint of their secrets. While Sara is introduced as the 'Princess of South Delhi', Vijay is the 'Deadly lover from Chandni Chowk'.

In the movie, Karisma's character is the 'Dream girl of old films' and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia is introduced as an 'Eccentric and drunk artist'. Murder Mubarak also stars Tisca Chopra, Sanjay Kapoor and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles.

Pankaj's character steps into their world as an outsider, only to find there is so much more than what meets the eye.

Homi Adajania says, “Murder Mubarak is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic which lends itself to a compulsive watch. It’s a colourful murder mystery that will make you want to rewind and watch it over again when you wonder how you missed all the clues in this breadcrumb-laden whodunnit. And thanks to our collab with Netflix, with its international reach, it’s like throwing the coolest, wackiest party and the whole world is invited."

Dinesh Vijan adds, "This is the sixth project that Homi and I are diving into and I wanted to up the ante by finding a uniquely entertaining narrative and then this happened! Also to have such an eclectic ensemble bring to life a script that is one of the quirkier and more entertaining murder mysteries that I’ve read was very exciting for me. I’m pretty convinced that Murder Mubarak will have incomparable universal appeal. So I advise the audiences to buckle up, because you're in for a ride that's crazy quirky thrilling and entirely unforgettable."