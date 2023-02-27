Mumbai: TV director, his wife duped of ₹90,000 in insurance scam

Representational Image |

A television show director and his wife have been reportedly duped of Rs 90,000 in insurance scam. They lodged a complaint on Saturday with Bangur Nagar (Goregaon) police.

According to a report in TOI, the director had taken Rs 1 lakh insurance policy in his wife's name in 2014 and he paid premium for two years. However, in 2017, he asked the insurance company to stop the policy. They company reportedly told him he would get the money only on maturity of the policy.

The report further stated that last year in August, the director's wife got a call from a man impersonating insurance company executive, who said they would get Rs 3.5 lakh policy amount right away if they pay Rs 90,000.

The couple paid the amount but didn't get the money.

In the last few days, several TV celebs have filed police complaints against fraudsetrs.

On Sunday, it was reported that the Instagram account of a television actress was hacked recently and Rs 50,000 was demanded for not posting her pictures and videos on porn sites. Vidya Prasad filed a case with Versova police on February 24.