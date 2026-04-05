Mumbai: Pan-India Hawala Trail Exposes Chilling Conspiracy Behind Rohit Shetty House Firing Case

Rohit Shetty Firing Case |

Mumbai: A breakthrough has emerged in the investigation into the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai, with Crime Branch sources indicating that the attack was financed entirely through hawala channels.

According to investigators, the accused involved in recruiting the shooters, identified as Golu Pandit, received funds via an illegal hawala network rather than through formal banking systems. The money was allegedly routed through multiple locations, including Nepal, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Sources further revealed that the financial operations were orchestrated by Arju Bishnoi, an operator linked to the Bishnoi gang. The gang reportedly used its network to channel funds and execute the plan.

Golu Pandit is said to have played a crucial role in the conspiracy. He not only recruited the shooters but also arranged shelter, logistics, and other support required for carrying out the attack. Preliminary findings suggest that the incident was not spontaneous, but the result of a well-planned operation executed over a period of time.

‘Maintain Silence’ Instructions Before Arrest : Crime Branch sources also disclosed that Golu Pandit had been instructed in advance to remain silent if apprehended by the police. Following the arrest of shooters in Haryana, the gang anticipated that Pandit could be the next target of law enforcement action.

It is alleged that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi conveyed a message through Arju Bishnoi, directing Golu Pandit not to reveal any information about other members of the syndicate under any circumstances. As a result, despite nearly 12 days of police custody, investigators have reportedly been unable to extract significant additional information from him.

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