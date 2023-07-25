Mumbai News: Raj Kapoor's Daughter Rima Jain To Get Late Brother Rajiv’s Flat At RK Studio

Mumbai: Cinema legend Raj Kapoor’s youngest child Rima Jain will get her late brother Rajiv Kapoor’s flat at RK Studio, being developed by Godrej Properties in Chembur. A release deed was registered last week for the same.

The deed of release was signed and registered between siblings Rima and Randhir Kapoor on July 9. As per the document, a copy of which is with The Free Press Journal, Rajiv had purchased a 2,379 square foot apartment along with three parking slots in Godrej RKS.

The actor bought the apartment, with a carpet area of 2,018sqft and an exclusive area of 361sqft, in December 2020. He paid a certain amount when booking the flat, with the balance yet to be paid.

The documents suggest the apartment’s market value to be almost ₹10.6 crore.

Rajiv Kapoor's Contributions to Hindi Cinema

Rajiv, who acted in 14 films, died on February 9, 2021, of cardiac arrest. Randhir and Rima are the only heirs and legal representatives left. Hence they are entitled to an equal share of his assets.

Randhir has decided to transfer and release his share of 50% in the property in favour of his sister. Now, as per the arrangement between the Kapoors, Rima will pay the balance amount to the developer.

Rajiv produced three movies – Henna, Prem Granth and Aa Ab Laut Chalen – under the RK Films banner. As an actor, his most popular movie remains Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

Memories of Rajiv Kapoor

A couple of years ago, Randhir, in a social media post, had shared certain details about Rajiv’s life. “Rajiv had an unfortunate marriage (he was married to Aarti Sabharwal in 2001), which lasted for only two months. He had many unfortunate episodes in his life, which led him astray. There was a deep frustration, which caused him to neglect his professional life… Ironically, he was the most talented of the Kapoors…”

In the post, Randhir said, “Why Rajiv didn’t marry again? Well, you can’t force anyone to get married. You can only advise a person to a point. He was grown up enough to decide for himself. He had a lot of girlfriends. But he never felt the desire to marry again. Basically, he was disheartened. He took to drinking big time. In fact, I feared that if anything disastrous were to happen to Rajiv, it would be because of alcohol. But I never expected him to die the way he did.”

