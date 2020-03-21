Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI) 2020 opens for entries - All you need to know

The 22nd Mumbai Film Festival organised by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) has opened for entries in competition.

This edition of the wildly popular fest will be held between 5th-12th November 2020 in theatres across the metro and in all likelihood, a few Indian cities as in last year.

Filmmakers are invited to submit their films in the following categories:

India Gold / India Story.To qualify, the film must have been completed after 10th July 2019 by directors who are Indian citizens; not less than 50 minutes in length; and not screened publicly in India before the festival dates.

International Competition / World Cinema, entries must have been completed after 25th October 2019;

a debut fiction or debut documentary feature (only applies to International Competition); at least 50 minutes in length; and not screened publicly in India prior to the festival.

Dimensions Mumbai: the

film ( maximum duration of 5 minutes. ) should have been

completed after 10th July 2019;and

made by residents of Mumbai who are between the ages of 18 and 25.

A MAMI highlight is the Young Critics Lab which is open to applicants who are of or between the ages of 18 and 25 years. Applicants can register on the MAMI website with a link of the film screener.

Submissions/Entries are open until 1st July 2020. For details, write to submissions@mumbaifilmfest.com