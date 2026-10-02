Mukesh Chhabra: Don't Need To Chase Stars Anymore - FPJ Exclusive | File photo

Mukesh Chhabra is surely the most recognised casting director, and a celebrity himself. His CV spits out one blockbuster after another: Bajrangi Bhaijan (2015), Dangal (2016), Scam 1992 (2020), Jawan (2023), Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026), to name a few.

The Free Press Journal caught up with him on the sidelines of the recently concluded FICCI FRAMES 2026, wanting to know whether at this stage too does he face any challenges.

"There is a constant demand from directors who keep telling me to get 'something out of the box'- now that's not possible each and every time! That's something which does get me tired and overwhelmed at times...but i still deliver," he told us.

What has become easier, however, is that he doesn't have to run after stars anymore, thanks to OTT discovering new talents.

"There is more scope for casting other actors also now. I think that's the reason that if you see so many actors who made it big, whether it's Vijay Varma or Rasika Dugal, all because people want to see real actors now, so that they can connect to them," he said.

Mukesh also highlited the fact that unless he gets the full script of the series or film he has to cast for he will not accept the job. Ofcourse, that's also because he has reached a stage in life where he can demand that. "I need to understand fully what i am casting for, what kind of actor is needed for the role," he concluded.