'Mujhe Sunn Hi Nahi Rahi Ho': Pankaj Tripathi Playfully Asks Wife Mridula Why She's Busy Typing On Her Phone During His Interview - VIDEO

Pankaj Tripathi and his wife Mridula Tripathi, who have been married for 25 years, recently shared a light-hearted moment when the actor playfully called her out for being busy on her phone while he was speaking on stage.

The actor was attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), where he was interacting with the audience. During the event, Mridula appeared to be focused on her phone instead of listening to Pankaj. The actor noticed her distraction and decided to tease her about it.

Pankaj Tripathi Asks Wife Mridula Who She Is Texting

In a now-viral video on Instagram, Pankaj can be seen addressing the audience while Mridula sits nearby, seemingly occupied with her phone. After noticing that she was continuously typing, the actor jokingly questioned her about whom she was messaging.

He said, "Tum kise lagatar type kiye jaa rahi ho? Meri nazar usme ja rahi hai. Main dekh raha hoon mujhe sunn hi nahi rahi ho (Whom are you texting continuously? My attention is going there I am speaking continuously and you are not listening to me) Are you typing what I’m saying?"

Pankaj then appeared to realise that Mridula could be messaging their daughter. Continuing the playful exchange, he told her, "Tell her that her father‘s program has started."

The light-hearted moment drew laughter from the audience, with Pankaj turning what could have been an ordinary interruption into a fun interaction. His reaction also gave fans a glimpse of the easy friendship and comfort that he shares with Mridula.

Pankaj Tripathi Talks About 25 Years of Marriage

Pankaj and Mridula have known each other since their younger days and have often spoken about their journey together. The actor has previously described their relationship as one built on friendship, companionship and mutual understanding.

During the IFFM interaction, Pankaj also spoke about being married to Mridula for 25 years. Interestingly, while talking about her, he once again noticed that she was still looking at her phone.

He said, "I am married such a beautiful woman 25 years ago, and I’m looking at her face continuously, seeing how she reacts to what I am speaking. I am watching her from sometime that she is continuously on her screen."

His comments once again had the audience laughing.

Pankaj Tripathi's Next Project Is Mirzapur: The Movie

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pankaj Tripathi will next return as Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur: The Movie, reprising one of his most popular characters. The film is scheduled to release on September 4.

He was last seen in the film Ohh My Dog.