Mrunal Thakur To Star In Allu Arjun Starrer Raaka? Actress Says She Hasn't Signed A Film In 9 Months

Mrunal Thakur To Feature In Allu Arjun Starrer Raaka? | Instagram

Actress Mrunal Thakur was seen this year in movies like Do Deewane Seher Mein, Dacoit: A Love Story, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Pooja Meri Jaan (delayed release). Currently, she has no film that is officially announced, but according to reports, the actress is a part of Allu Arjun-starrer Raaka. However, there's no official announcement about it. Recently, in an interview, Mrunal stated that she hasn't signed any film in the last nine months.

Mrunal Thakur on Raaka rumours

While talking to Mid-day, when she was asked about starring in Raaka, the actress said, “I haven’t signed any film in almost nine months. I’m waiting for a meaningful role to come (my way). Now, whatever announcement has to happen, it will happen on my social media handle and then I’d love to talk about it.”

So, Mrunal neither denied nor confirmed the reports of her starring in Atlee's directorial.

Raaka cast

While Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone are confirmed as the leads, reportedly, Raaka also stars Mrunal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor. However, there's no confirmation about the casting of the three actresses.

Raaka makes it to Guinness World Records

Meanwhile, Raaka has made it to the Guinness World Records. A few days ago, the makers took to Instagram to inform everyone about it. They posted, "HISTORY MADE 🏆 A global triumph that takes Indian cinema to the world stage! 🌎 #Raaka sets a Guinness World Record for the 'Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time', with 37 performers captured simultaneously! Mr. Allu Arjun and Mr. Atlee received the Guinness World Records certificate, marking this historic achievement." Check out the post below...

Raaka release date

The makers have not yet officially announced the release date of Raaka. But reportedly, the film might hit the big screens in December next year.