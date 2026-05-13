Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar Separated 6 Months Ago But No Divorce Yet; 'Counselling Session' Reportedly Awaits Estranged Couple |

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's divorce rumours have lately been the talk of the town. The reports now claim that their marriage ended six months ago. But there is a twist in the story. Reports suggest that Mouni and Suraj have not yet filed for divorce. This has made many wonder whether there is any chance of reconciliation between the two. However, that too has been cleared by the source.

As per journalist Vickey Lalwani, Mouni was in a long-distance marriage with businessman Suraj. The post by the journalist said, "The longing has disappeared, the passion has evaporated and the fights have escalated. Barring a miracle, the two of them are not getting back together." The reports then claim that the couple has not been staying together for the past 6 months.

However, the reports claim that Mouni has been attending social functions alone since October 2025. She has also reportedly been in talks with lawyers. "If things proceed fast, a counselling session awaits her and of course, Suraj as well," read the post. So far, the couple has not reportedly applied for a divorce.

Source claims that Suraj has often felt overshadowed in public life, especially in Mumbai, where Mouni enjoys far greater recognition and attention. It is also being said that he sometimes struggled with the contrast in their public identities, referring to a similar situation as Amitabh Bachchan felt at Jaya Bhaudri’s recognition in the 1973 Hrishikesh Mukherjee classic Abhimaan.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar reportedly began dating after meeting through mutual friends, gradually keeping their relationship low-key before making it public. After several years of courtship, the couple tied the knot on January 27, 2022. Their wedding was a blend of Malayali and Bengali traditions, reflecting Suraj’s South Indian roots and Mouni’s Bengali heritage. The celebrations were held in Goa, with a traditional ceremony followed by a grand reception attended by close family members and friends from the industry. The wedding photos had gone viral at the time, marking one of the most talked-about celebrity unions of the year.