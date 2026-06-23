Mouni Roy Reveals How She Deals With Betrayal & Heartbreak: "If You Don’t Let It Go, You Will Be Hurting The Most" | FPJ Exclusive | Instagram

Just days after announcing her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar and politely asking the world for some privacy (well, a rare request in the age of social media oversharing), Mouni Roy has now shared her thoughts on something almost everyone has dealt with at some point - people who hurt, betray, or disappoint you.

And if you're expecting a dramatic revenge saga worthy of a daily soap, Mouni has some disappointing news. Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, the actress revealed that while she may have struggled to forget past hurts when she was younger, age and spiritual growth have changed her outlook. “When I was much younger, I would forgive very easily and till date, I do but I wasn't able to forget. Now, I think with my own personal and spiritual journey, I feel like you just have to forgive, God makes you forget,” she shared.

In other words, while some people are busy plotting revenge, Mouni prefers to leave the matter to the universe. Explaining why she refuses to hold on to resentment, the actress compared it to holding a hot coal in your hand. “If you don’t let it go, you will be the one who will be hurting the most. And sometimes the other person who hurt you is not even thinking about it, no matter how big a hurt they have caused you,” she said, adding that meditation, chanting, and spiritual practices have helped her find peace over time.

That said, Mouni isn't suggesting that everyone deserves a free pass. The actress acknowledged that there are people who intentionally cause pain and create negativity. “There are some evil people who will go out of their way to hurt you. I’m not calling the person evil, but I’m calling their qualities evil,” she clarified.

So while the world waits for dramatic post-seperation revelations, Mouni seems to be choosing a different route - forgiveness, healing, and letting karma handle the paperwork.