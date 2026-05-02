'Most Memorable Moments': Kannada Actor Rishab Shetty Meets Union Home Minister, Amit Shah; Discusses Kantara Legacy, Art & Upcoming Projects

Kannada Actor Rishab Shetty Meets Union Home Minister, Amit Shah |

Kantara actor, Rishab Shetty, met Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah. The actor, writer, director and producer explained the memorable moment. Sharing the photos on social media, Shetty informed that he discussed about his upcoming projects with Amit Shah. sharing the memorable moment on X, Rishab wrote, "Had the honour of meeting the Honourable Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah ji."

Kantara fame added, "It became one of my most memorable moments as he shared his words of appreciation for Kantara and Kantara Chapter 1." He then talked about discussing about his upcoming projects with Amit Shah. Rishab added, "I also had a wonderful time discussing my upcoming projects with him. I must say, I was truly happy when he began sharing his in-depth knowledge and understanding of our history, culture, art and film making."

The discussion was reportedly about preserving the Indian roots with the help of cinema.

Had the honour of meeting the Honourable Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah ji. It became one of my most memorable moments as he shared his words of appreciation for Kantara and Kantara Chapter 1. I also had a wonderful time discussing my upcoming projects with him. I must say, I was… pic.twitter.com/RtvyjRGEZF — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) May 2, 2026

Kannada actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty continues to ride high on the massive success of Kantara and is now gearing up for a packed slate of ambitious projects. After the blockbuster response to his mythological storytelling, Shetty is currently focused on Jai Hanuman, a grand-scale mythological film directed by Prasanth Varma, where he will be seen portraying Lord Hanuman in a high-budget cinematic universe venture. Alongside this, reports suggest he has multiple films lined up, including a historical epic, a project linked to his cult classic Ulidavaru Kandanthe, and even a biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in early development stages. Industry buzz also hints at a sequel expansion within the Kantara universe and a possible directorial return in the mythological space, keeping fans excited about his evolving creative direction.