Mortal Kombat II OTT Release: Where To Watch The Dark Fantasy Film?

Mortal Kombat II OTT |

Fans of action-packed fantasy films are eagerly awaiting Mortal Kombat II, the sequel to the 2021 reboot of the popular video game franchise. Directed by Simon McQuoid, the sequel film aims to raise the stakes with bigger battles, new characters, and the long-awaited Mortal Kombat tournament. Mortal Kombat II premiered at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 27, 2026, and was theatrically released on May 8, 2026, by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film grossed $129 million worldwide on a $80 million production budget and, while it was rated better than its predecessor, received mixed reviews from critics.

OTT streaming release

Mortal Kombat II is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The sequel continues the story introduced in the first film and is expected to feature returning characters such as Cole Young, Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, Jax, Raiden, Scorpion, and Sub-Zero. One of the most anticipated additions to the cast is Karl Urban, who joins the franchise as fan-favourite fighter Johnny Cage.

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Story of Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat is a legendary martial arts competition that determines the destiny of Earth. The malevolent emperor from a different dimension, Outworld, seeks to dominate and unite Earth with his own domain. To prevent this, Earth’s champions need to contend in a mystical, age-long competition.

Cast and production details

The film features Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, Adeline Rudolph as Kitana, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Josh Lawson as Kano, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Lewis Tan as Cole Young, and Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, among others. Benjamin Wallfisch has composed the music for the film and it is produced by New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster, Broken Road Productions and Fireside Films.