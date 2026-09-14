Mookuthi Amman 2 To Release On Diwali 2026; Nayanthara's Pan-India Film All Set To Clash With Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Ramayana Part 1

Mookuthi Amman 2 Vs Ramayana | YouTube

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles. It is primarily a Hindi film, but will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and English. Ramayana Part 1 is slated to release on Diwali this year, and no other biggie was till now scheduled to hit the big screens during the festival. But, on Monday, the makers of Nayanthara starrer Mookuthi Amman 2 released the teaser of the film and announced that the movie will release on Diwali 2026.

Mookuthi Amman 2 is primarily a Tamil film, but it will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The makers of Nayanthara starrer have revealed that their film will release on November 6, 2026. However, the makers of Ramayana Part 1 have not yet announced the exact release date, but it is slated to release during Diwali festival. So, the clash between both movies is confirmed. Watch the teaser of Mookuthi Amman 2 below...

Ramayana First Song Released

Meanwhile, the first song of Ramayana titled Jai Jai Ram was released on Monday. It is composed by AR Rahman, and Arijit Singh and Shriya Ghoshal have sung it. The track has received a positive response from netizens.

Mookuthi Amman 2 Teaser

Mookuthi Amman 2 is a sequel to Mookuthi Amman, which was released on OTT in 2020. However, part 2 will get a theatrical release. While part 1 was a fantasy comedy, it looks like part two will be a fantasy devotional drama.

The teaser of the film is interesting, and Nayanthara, as usual, steals the show. However, the VFX in some scenes disappoint, but in some scenes it is quite good.

So, let's wait and watch which movie will be able to leave a mark at the box office.