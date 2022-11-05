Monica O My Darling star Huma Qureshi says, 'I don’t know why directors don’t give me dancing roles'

Huma Qureshi | Pic: Instagram/iamhumaq

Huma Qureshi will soon be seen in Monica O My Darling. The film also stars RajKummar Rao and Radhika Apte. Directed by Vasan Bala, it will release on Netflix on November 11. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

What would you like to say about your role in Monica O My Darling?

Monica is the hot girl. The whole credit goes to director Vasan Bala. He saw Monica in me. This role needed to be played by a hot girl and the industry is full of hot girls but he went with me. He gave me this role. I am happy that I am able to do this role.

In Gangubai Kathiawadi, your song and dance was highly lauded. Since, you will be seen dancing in Monica O My Darling, did you train for it?

I don’t know why directors don’t give me some dancing roles. I love dancing. I have seen the cinema of the 1990s and have wanted to dance since then. I also learned dancing from those films. I have not been given opportunities to dance. I would love to do such roles.

You being an outsider never complain about the industry. Your thoughts?

Why should we complain? We have enough food. All of us have miseries, problems and struggles in our lives. Why should I talk about the lower times? We may have never achieved what we wanted to, but we try to remain positive and feel whenever time aayega toh ho jayega. We have to work towards it. I am sure whatever I have in luck nobody can take it away from me. These are old school values but we believe in them. I don’t wish to have any resentment against anyone as it might come back to me.

Do you still face rejections?

Everybody faces rejections. This year from February onwards has been wonderful! Be it Gangubai Kathiawadi, my Tamil film or web series Maharani. This year has been great for me. It might not be every year. Every rise has a fall. We have to work and not bother about the results. I am the same person. I don’t want to question a good thing. I will let it run as it is running presently.

When you came, there was a lot of talk about your weight. Have you reduced now?

I am the same. I put on 20 kg of weight for my role in Double XL. There were so many discussions about my weight that I thought there was some problem with me.

Is it the survival of the fittest in Bollywood?

It’s the survival of the funniest. One who can laugh at themselves will go a long way. I want to spread a sense of humour in life and not present myself too seriously.

How content do you feel when you get the support and praise from parents for your achievements?

I have tears when you ask me this. For me, my parents have been everything. My father especially. With mom, I can talk and fight. I am a lot like my father. The way he deals with the problems and tries to solve them, I do that the same way. Whatever he thinks about my work conduct matters a lot to me. He felt so proud when I opened my production house and the first time he landed at my office. My dad is very simple, he has no idea about the industry and I love it.