Monica O My Darling actor RajKummar Rao shares, 'When I turn producer, I will tell actors to slash their prices'

RajKummar Rao | Pic: Viral Bhayani

RajKummar Rao will soon be seen in Monica O My Darling. The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte. Directed by Vasan Bala, it will release on Netflix on November 11. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Monica O My Darling is a quirky comedy. Did you take up the film in one go?

Yes, because Sriram Raghavan was involved, Matchbox was a part too, Netflix and director Vasan was helming the script. There was no scope to deny the film. Everything fit in so perfectly and the story was great and the moment I read it, I said yes.

How was it working with Radhika?

I was waiting to work with her. She’s a phenomenal actress. I enjoyed working with her. I hope I can work more with her in the future.

You worked with young and new directors. Didn’t you get worried it will affect your career?

When I decided to become an actor when I was in Gurugram, I knew I had taken a risk in life. These things seem small in front of all that. To come here in such a big city and start struggling and hoping that someone will cast me. I have been working hard. Whatever happened later in my life seemed great to me. I started loving it. I am getting so much work. I am getting to work with talented people and they have all been good to me. I never thought of it as a risk, I always thought it was new and challenging.

Belonging to the North belt, your Hindi is good. How much did the language help you in your career?

Possessing knowledge of a good language is very important and it definitely helps when you are well versed with it. By God’s grace, I was born in the North so my Hindi diction is good.

Is your present bearded look for any film? If yes, can you elaborate?

I am doing a film called Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. It’s a Dharma Productions film and I am working with Janhvi Kapoor in it. Sharan Sharma, who made Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is directing the film. It has a tagline, ‘Sometimes it takes two people to complete a dream’.

Does your wife Patralekhaa like this look?

She loves every look.

How challenging is it when you say yes to a film, but your soul is not into it?

It’s tough and challenging and you have to put in your hundred per cent. Because somebody is producing and putting in money into the film, there are so many others who are working hard to make that film and nobody wants to make a bad film. Everyone is trying to make a good film. So, you try to contribute your best too but there are days when you realise that this can misfire. I don’t have many friends who are producers and directors.

Has money never been a criterion for you?

No never. Having said that, we all need money and the more you have the more you feel the pinch. It's better you don’t think and be happy with what you have got. You just got to work. The more you work, money follows. Don’t chase it.

It is said that since movies are not doing well, actors should reduce their price?

I don’t charge so much that I can reduce the price. To each his own. I can’t tell others to slash their rates. This is the call that the producers will have to take. When I turn producer, I will tell actors to slash their prices a bit.