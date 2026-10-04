Mohsin Khan And Tamanna Married In Los Angeles 2 Months After Engagement? Fans Congratulate After YRKKH Actor Shares Dreamy Photo

Former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan sparked speculation about his wedding to fiancée Tamanna after sharing a dreamy picture with her on social media on Sunday (October 4). While the actor has not officially announced that he has tied the knot, his latest post has left fans convinced that the couple may have taken the next step in their relationship.

Mohsin shared a picture of himself dancing romantically with Tamanna in what appears to be a reception-like setting. He looked dapper in a white blazer paired with black trousers, while Tamanna was seen in a golden-brown designer lehenga. Although her face was not visible in the picture, mehendi could be seen on her hand.

The actor captioned the post, “The Day MashaAllah.”

Soon after the picture was posted, fans began congratulating Mohsin and Tamanna in the comments section. Some even referred to them as ‘Mr and Mrs Khan’, leading to further speculation that the two may have secretly got married.

A Reddit post also claimed that the actor got married in Los Angeles.

However, Mohsin is yet to make any official announcement confirming his wedding.

Mohsin announced his engagement in August

Mohsin had announced his engagement to Tamanna in August 2026 by sharing a series of dreamy pictures with her. In a long caption, the actor described his fiancée as a blessing from God and wrote, “Allahumma baarik. Ya Allah So this crazy beautiful confident sensitive girly - always laughing and teasing, hoping and praying, always dancing and singing - was written for me in the heavens.”

The actor also dedicated a popular dialogue from Tamanna’s favourite Shah Rukh Khan film Veer Zaara to her. He wrote, “Of all the promises we have made and all the dreams we are yet to dream, perhaps the most beautiful one is this…. to find a home in each other. Here’s to us, my love.”

Mohsin’s television career

Mohsin has been part of several television shows, including Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Dream Girl – Ek Ladki Deewani Si and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. However, he became a household name after playing Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.