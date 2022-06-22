'Modern Love Hyderabad' to release on Prime Video on July 8

The Hyderabad edition of acclaimed international original anthology 'Modern Love', showcases six diverse stories exploring different facets and forms of love rooted in the city’s many unique milieus.

Inspired by the famous New York Times column, 'Modern Love Hyderabad' brings together four prolific creative minds of Indian cinema - Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam.

Produced under the banner of SIC Productions, the new Telugu Amazon Original Series will be available to stream on Prime Video starting 8 July, 2022.

'Modern Love Hyderabad' is the second edition of three localised and fictionalised versions of the international original anthology helmed by John Carney, 'Modern Love', and features a bouquet of six heart-warming stories that explore the various facets, shades and emotions of love across myriad human relationships.

The anthology includes –

1. MY UNLIKELY PANDEMIC DREAM PARTNER – directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, features Revathy and Nithya Menen

2. FUZZY, PURPLE AND FULL OF THORNS - directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, features Aadhi Pinisetty and Ritu Varma

3. WHAT CLOWN WROTE THIS SCRIPT!– directed by Uday Gurrala, features Abijeet Duddala and Malavika Nair

4. WHY DID SHE LEAVE ME THERE…? - directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, features Suhasini Maniratnam and Naresh Agastya

5. ABOUT THAT RUSTLE IN THE BUSHES – directed by Devika Bahudhanam, features Ulka Gupta and Naresh

6. FINDING YOUR PENGUIN… – directed by Venkatesh Maha, features Komalee Prasad

“After the success of Modern Love Mumbai on Prime Video, we are excited to bring the second Indian edition of our well acclaimed international franchise, Modern Love,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.

“We are delighted to partner with Amazon Prime Video for a prestigious international franchise like Modern Love which has touched the hearts of fans and audiences across the world. Unlike New York and Mumbai, which are megapolises, the charm of Modern Love Hyderabad lies in the fact that it is a city which has witnessed rapid modernisation in the last decade or so, while keeping in touch with its multi-cultural roots. This made for an excellent study in how the true cultural essence and social fabric of the city could feature in these stories of modern love,” said showrunner and one of the directors, Nagesh Kukunoor.

“It has been an absolute pleasure crafting these gems set in our home, Hyderabad. We have attempted to not only showcase Hyderabad’s various moods and colours but also reflect the modern-day human connections making it relatable to audiences across demographics. Audiences are in for an entertainment treat as the anthology features some of the finest actors from the region who are masters of their craft and directed by filmmakers of repute. We have on board some brilliant musicians who have created original tracks for the episodes elevating the uniquely Hyderabadi flavour of all our stories. I believe the audience is going to enjoy every minute of each of these stories which are full of warmth, tenderness, real and raw human emotions,” added producer Elahe Hiptoola.