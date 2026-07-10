Moana Review: Dwayne Johnson & Catherine Laga'aia Starrer Is A Familiar Voyage That Rarely Finds New Waters

Moana Review |

Title: Moana

Director: Thomas Kail

Cast: Catherine Laga’aia, Dwayne Johnson, Rena Owen, John Tui, Frankie Adams

Where: In Theatres

Rating: ***

If the animated Moana glided on wonder, wit and emotional sincerity, this live-action retelling is more dutiful than daring. The bones of the story remain intact: Moana, daughter of Motunui’s chief, feels the ocean tugging at her long before she is allowed to answer it; when blight creeps across the island and the crops begin to fail, she sets out with Maui to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti. The film knows the route by heart, but too often it travels like a guided tour, pausing at every landmark from the original without finding a new angle on any of them.

Director Thomas Kail stages the familiar beats with professional polish. The early village scenes, with their communal rhythms, woven mats, fishing nets and ceremonial gestures, have a lived-in texture that the film wisely does not rush past. The sequence in which Moana first takes to the sea has genuine lift, and the Kakamora chase still supplies a burst of anarchic fun. Yet the film keeps returning to glossy digital vistas that flatten the islands into postcard scenery. Even the climactic encounter with Te Kā, which should feel elemental and terrifying, arrives with more technical sheen than emotional surprise. The result is a film that respects its source so thoroughly that it rarely risks becoming its own creature.

Actors' Performance

Catherine Laga'aia brings warmth, confidence and quiet determination to Moana, carrying the film with a sincerity that never feels manufactured. She successfully captures the heroine's curiosity and resilience while making the role distinctly her own. Dwayne Johnson, however, appears strangely restrained. His Maui retains flashes of humour and charisma, but the larger-than-life energy that once defined the character rarely bursts forth. Rena Owen lends genuine emotional depth as Tala, whose presence anchors the story's emotional core, while the supporting cast performs competently despite characters that seldom move beyond familiar contours.

Music And Aesthetics

The songs remain the film's most dependable companions, injecting rhythm and emotional lift whenever the narrative begins to drift. Visually, however, the film is less assured. The landscapes possess undeniable scale but often appear overly polished, diminishing the islands' tactile beauty. The production design respectfully celebrates Polynesian culture, allowing traditional costumes, dance and craftsmanship to form the film's richest visual inheritance.

FPJ Verdict

Overall, this Moana offers wholesome family entertainment, yet seldom discovers a reason for existing beyond nostalgia.