'Mixing Fiction With History Is Crime': Subhas Chandra Bose's Grandnephew Slams Prabhas' Fauzi Teaser, Urges Makers To Pull It Down

The teaser of Prabhas-starrer Fauzi has landed in controversy for its portrayal of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose and German dictator Adolf Hitler. Bose’s grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, urged the film’s makers to take down the teaser, claiming that it distorts history. He has also expressed hope that Prabhas will take note of the concerns.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the period action film released a teaser titled File No 25 on October 23, coinciding with Prabhas’ 47th birthday. The video features a fictional conversation between Bose and Hitler during World War II, in which the freedom fighter speaks about Prabhas’ superspy character and his role in fighting British rule.

Chandra Kumar Bose Urges Fauzi Makers To Remove Teaser

The controversy gained attention after socio-political leader Suparno Satpathy shared the teaser on X. Satpathy, the great-grandson of writer Kalindi Charan Panigrahi and grandson of former Odisha Chief Minister Nandini Satpathy, praised the glimpse while expressing reservations about mixing fiction with historical figures.

He wrote, “Dear @hanurpudi Garu, describing in one word this teaser is ‘goosebumps’ ... Mixing fiction with history isn’t a good idea …nevertheless, best wishes are for the release on 19 Mar ‘2027. Netaji Zindabad!! Jai Hind!!…SS.”

Chandra Kumar Bose reposted Satpathy’s post and called the mixing of fiction and history a serious issue. He asked the director and production team to withdraw the teaser and release a revised version.

Mixing fiction with history is a crime. I hope @hanurpudi and his team @fauzithemovie / @MythriOfficial pull down this teaser , put out a new one and make sure that history is not distorted. Hope #Prabhas too gets to read this. — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrakbose) October 26, 2026

“Mixing fiction with history is a crime. I hope @hanurpudi and his team @fauzithemovie / @MythriOfficial pull down this teaser, put out a new one and make sure that history is not distorted.”

He also tagged the film’s lead actor, adding, “Hope #Prabhas too gets to read this.”

Suparno Satpathy Also Raises Concerns Over Fauzi Teaser

While some Prabhas fans argued that Fauzi is a work of fiction and should be viewed accordingly, Satpathy responded to an X user who questioned why people connected to the historical figures were objecting to the portrayal.

He stressed that films can influence generations and argued that showing Bose endorsing a fictional character could distort the historical record.

Satpathy wrote, “Dear Editor (s) @TheAakashavaani, when a movie is made it impacts generations. Netaji ‘s endorsement of a fictional character is depicting History in a distorted manner. Your’s truly hopes for @hanurpudi Garu to realise the sensitivity …Netaji Zindabad !! Jai Hind !! … SS.”

Dear Editor (s) @TheAakashavaani , when a movie is made it impacts generations. Netaji ‘s endorsement of a fictional character is depicting History in a distorted manner. Your’s truly hopes for @hanurpudi Garu to realise the sensitivity … Netaji Zindabad !! Jai Hind !! … SS — Shri. Suparno Satpathy (@SuparnoSatpathy) October 26, 2026

What Happens In The Fauzi Teaser?

Set in 1942 Berlin, the teaser shows Bose seeking Hitler’s assistance in the fight against British colonial rule. When Hitler remarks that Indians are accustomed to servitude, Bose responds by describing an Indian superspy who helped Japan defeat the British and take control of Singapore.

Bose also speaks about a special code based on the Bhagavad Gita, which he says the spy developed and is currently stationed in Calcutta. The video then cuts to a dishevelled Prabhas, who is seen smoking a cigarette and firing a massive gun at someone.

Fauzi is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2027.