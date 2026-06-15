Mithun Chakraborty's 25-Year-Old Daughter Dishani Gets Engaged, Flaunts Huge Diamond Ring In Romantic Proposal Photos

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani Chakraborty is all set to begin a new chapter in her life. The star kid recently announced her engagement to longtime partner Myles Mantzaris. Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Dishani posted a series of photographs from the proposal on Monday (June 15).

The pictures captured Myles getting down on one knee as he asked her to marry him. Another image showcased Dishani proudly flaunting her huge engagement ring, while the final photograph featured the couple sharing a romantic kiss.

Accompanying the post was a caption that read, "06.12.2026 . The easiest forever I've ever known." The announcement caught the attention of fans and well-wishers, with actress Celina Jaitly among those who liked the post.

According to his Instagram bio, Myles Mantzaris works as a steadicam operator and colourist. While the couple has largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight, the engagement pictures offered a glimpse into their special moment and left followers delighted.

Dishani is the adopted daughter of veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty and actress Yogeeta Bali. The couple, who married in 1979, are parents to four children - Mimoh, Ushmey, Namashi and Dishani.

Mithun, fondly known as the "Mahaguru" by his fans, has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning more than five decades and over 350 films. He made his acting debut with Mrinal Sen's acclaimed 1976 film Mrigayaa, a performance that earned him his first National Film Award for Best Actor.

Over the years, he became one of Indian cinema's most popular stars with films such as Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Pati Patni Aur Tawaif, Gunahon Ka Devta, Roti Kee Keemat, Trinetra, Shatranj, Tadipaar, Jung, Kaalia, Daadagiri, Guru, My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves, Housefull 2, The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.

Apart from films, Mithun also became a household name on television through Dance India Dance, where he served as the Grand Master. The show earned recognition in both the Limca Book of Records and the Guinness World Records.

The actor's most recent release is The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The film focuses on the events surrounding Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots, portraying the violence and its aftermath.