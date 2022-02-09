Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni get candid about their upcoming web series Bestseller

The team of the upcoming psychological thriller Bestseller launched its trailer digitally. It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni in prominent roles. Produced by Siddharth Malhotra’s Alchemy Production LLP and directed by Mukul Abhyankar, Bestseller will stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 18.

Mukul shares, “As soon as I read the script, I found it so exciting and thrilling that I instantly knew it would make for a fascinating watch. My experience of working with the cast and crew has been amazing, right from the time I read the script to shooting with this team at some of the most authentic locations in the country. I am certain the audience is going to love every suspenseful minute of the series and will be left asking for more by the end of the eighth episode.”

Talking about his OTT debut, Mithun says, “Lokesh Pramanik, my character is a unique personality with interesting quirks. I enjoyed playing him with all his eccentricities. I also had a great time working with my talented co-stars on the series; everyone worked really hard to bring their characters to life. I couldn’t have asked for a better digital debut. I have a lot of faith in Mukul Abhyankar and believe he has done a commendable job in developing an extremely entertaining thriller.”

The series is also Shruti’s entry into the world of OTT. “I am thrilled that Bestseller is my digital debut. When Siddharth Malhotra reached out to me for it, I was working on a number of projects and wasn’t sure if I could make this commitment, but the moment I went through the script, I couldn’t put it down. I was hooked to the layers in the story and found my character so compelling that I just had to do it. I always wanted to enter this space with a female lead story, and it was an amazing opportunity to play a character I couldn’t pass up,” she says.

Opening up about his role, Arjan says, “I am quite excited about my role as Tahir Wazir. He is a successful and assertive writer whose life undergoes drastic twists and turns when he crosses paths with a stranger. Given the multiple layers to the character, it was a challenging role to play but at the same time a fantastic experience as an actor to portray Tahir.”

Gauahar is all praise for her role and the director. “The character of Mayanka is very multifaceted. She has complex relationships with those around her and strives to strike a balance in her professional and personal life. She is someone a lot of women will identify with. Director Mukul Abhyankar has dealt with the nuances of my character beautifully,” she gushes.

Satyajeet feels grateful to collaborate with the cast and crew of Bestseller. “This was a complicated and challenging role with multiple layers to the character, and I thoroughly enjoyed pushing myself to give it my best. I am also glad to have worked with such a talented team, which helped bring out the chemistry between characters beautifully and made working on this series an enjoyable experience,” he states.

This is Sonalee’s maiden OTT venture. “I am making my digital debut, and I am delighted to be a part of this wonderful series. Shooting for a series is a very different experience from a movie, but my director Mukul made it easy. I am also thrilled I got to work so closely with Mithun da. He is such an experienced and amazing actor with an impeccable work ethic. When we shot our scenes together, we hardly did any rehearsals or even retakes,” she signs off.

