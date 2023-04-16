Mithun Chakraborty on Namashi Chakraborty's acting debut Bad Boy, 'I hope my son and his film recover the producer’s money'

Mithun Chakraborty with son Namashi Chakraborty | All pics: Varinder Chawla

Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin are all set to make their big Bollywood debut in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Bad Boy. The entire team of the film including Namashi’s father and superstar Mithun Chakraborty attended a curtain raiser event for a special announcement.

Mithun, who made his presence to support the leading pair says, “I hope my son and his film recover the producer’s money.”

Talking more on his recent films, he reveals, “I have just finished shooting three films but if today people will ask me to dance like Disco Dancer, I won’t be able to do it. One has to move on in life according to the time. But, I can do something similar to Disco Dancer. I have slowed down a lot in my life. I only hope to regard the respect people have given me till date with my work now. Hence, I choose such roles that interest me. My film The Kashmir Files (2022) ran for 100 days in theatres which is an impossible task today.”

In a recent interview, director-producer of Disco Dancer Babbar Subhash had confirmed that a sequel is on the cards. Reacting to this Mithun says, “He has directed and produced the film so if he wants to make a sequel, he can. There’s no say of mine in this. I don’t think I can do it now. I don’t want to comment on this.”

Talking about his old days, Mithun recalls, “There was a time when 65 films of mine were on the floors and I completed them all. The amount of money stars charge for one film, I earned that after doing four films. But, I see a huge gap in human relationships and I can only advise my son to be a good human first. As a newcomer, he has impressed me a lot. People might say that a fairer Mithun Chakraborty has arrived (laughs).”

An elated Namashi tells, “I owe everything to my producer Sajid bhai and director Rajkumar Santoshi. They both believed in me and this is the reason that I could share the same stage as my father. They all have stood by me like a rock for two and half years.”

He adds, “My father isn’t a legend rather he is God. This man has been captivating millions of people across the globe for a long time. It’s not fair to compare a newcomer like me with a legend like my father. I consider the pressure of comparison as my privilege.”

While sharing her excitement, debutante Amrin gushes, “I am grateful to my producer who showed enough faith in my talent. He left no stone unturned in making Bad Boy look larger than life.”

Director Rajkumar Santoshi, who is set to launch Mithun’s younger son Namashi Chakraborty shares, “I have been a fan of Mithun sir and I got to learn so much from him. He has given employment to so many technicians. I just want people to shower blessings on his son now. Namashi and Amrin are young talents. They are both hardworking and talented. Till today, there are so many producers who are still waiting for big stars to do their films but Sajid Qureshi is a fantastic producer.”

Bad Boy is set to release in theatres on April 28.