Mithun Chakraborty Got A Good Father's Day Surprise; Read To Find Out |

Ex-Member of Parliament and Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient, Mithun Chakraborty was recently spotted in Mumbai. Just a couple of days before Father’s Day (June 21), the senior actor and superstar was watching his eldest son, Mimoh’s horror-film, Haunted 3D-Echoes of the Past at a suburban preview theatre. And, he liked what he saw.

In fact, Mithun told Mimoh that he was proud of him. As luck would have it, this film that clashed with three other Bollywood films. And, it opened to better numbers than the other three. In about 9 days, Haunted 3D has collected around 16.35 cr, which is very good for a film that was made on a shoestring budget. Mithun has been actively following the progress of his sons, Mimoh and Namashi, both of who are actors. And, though he’s not a helicopter-father, watching their every move/movie, he has been quietly championing the cause of his two sons; by making sure, they get work. If any of their producers is stuck, then ``Dada’’ reportedly finds finance for his children’s films. In other words, he points them out in the direction of the film financiers who are willing to hedge their money on these two-star sons. Daddy ho toh aisa, or should we say ``Dada’’ ho toh aisa.