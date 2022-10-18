Mithila Palkar on 'Ori Devuda': 'To emote and enact in a language you don’t know was a different experience'

Mithila Palkar, a personality to reckon with in Hindi and Marathi industries, turns her attention to Tollywood. She is making a Telugu debut as the lead in Ori Devuda opposite Vishwak Sen. The movie is a remake of the Tamil romantic-comedy Oh My Kadavule. It was directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, who is also helming the Telugu version. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal newspaper, the actress talks about her Telugu debut, Excerpts:

What prompted you to opt for a Telugu debut?

I was waiting for a good opportunity. I feel blessed to get a chance to work in the Telugu film industry. My director, Ashwath Marimuthu, has made a film in Tamil called Oh My Kadavule. This is the Telugu remake of that film. Ashwath asked me to watch the Tamil version before taking the conversation forward. I saw the film and it was indeed a fun watch. It was a meaty role. I like to be part of a film which has a good story and a good character. I enjoyed the film and the character, hence I said yes.

Did you dub in Telugu?

No, I didn’t dub in Telugu. However, I had to learn my lines in Telugu to emote well. That was the most challenging part as I was doing it for the first time. To be able to emote and enact in a language you don’t know was a different experience. I enjoyed it and I am waiting to do many more Telugu films. I also want to work in other languages - Malayalam and Tamil.

How comfortable were you mouthing lines in Telugu?

I have spoken my lines while shooting. I was so nervous. There was an emotional fight sequence scene, which was tough to perform. The verbal fight, on paper, was just a two-page scene. We were in a car and I had to say the dialogue and act. It was challenging, so I prepared. I rather know my lines or else I get distracted.

From playing supporting to leading roles, you have come a long way. Has your approach towards choosing roles changed?

I should get to play a significant role. Even if it is a five-minute presence, it should be important to the story with the presence of my character. Content has always been important to me. I never started by saying I want to be a superstar. I got into this field to be an actor and I am continuously pursuing to be an actor.

How was it working with Vishwak and Ashwath?

It was a lot of fun. I am happy and grateful to them for making me feel at home. It was a completely new space for me. More than fear, I was nervous about it being my debut Telugu film. Will I be able to speak the lines? There is a lot to say and do in the film. Yes, I consciously chose to do the character because I had a lot to do. It comes with responsibility. They have been sweet and supportive.

What more are you doing?

This film is releasing on October 21. There is something I want to share. However, I will talk only when I am ready and allowed to talk. I have not taken any projects in the South. Before starting shooting for this film, there were a few films, but not all big screen ones. I want people to watch this film and based on that give me some good work. I am keeping my fingers crossed.