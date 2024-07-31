 Mita Vasisht Opens Up About Casting Couch Experience, Says 'Telugu Director Wanted Me To Live With Him For 2 Months'
Manisha KarkiUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 08:05 PM IST
article-image
Mita Vasisht | Instagram

Actress Mita Vasisht has been a part of many Bollywood and regional films. Recently, during an interview, she opened up about the casting couch incident that happened with her. She revealed how she became even stronger after that incident.

Mita Vasisht revealed that a Telugu film directly asked her to live with him for 2 months. Speaking to The Lallantop, she said, 'A film producer from the Telugu film industry tried to force himself on me. Those days I was participating in the Chennai Film Festival. I was offered the lead role by a Telugu director in his film. The actress he had worked with in his previous film had won a National Award. He offered me the lead role and said I would have to live with him for two months."

She further added, 'For a moment I thought that maybe his English is weak and he is telling me that I have to go to his house and prepare for the character, but he reiterated his words and said that you will have to stay with me. When I heard this and started leaving from there, he tried to block my way, but I somehow managed to get out of there."

Mita was also questioned if she had seen any similar cases with another actress, to which she said, "I had made it clear to the directors at the beginning that I was not going to sleep with them for films. Some people removed me from the film after hearing this, while some people respected me and cast me in their film."

