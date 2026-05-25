'Missed Me I Hope?': Saba Pataudi's Playful Comment On Kunal Kemmu's Birthday Pics Wins Internet After Soha Ali Khan's Sweet Wish

Saba Pataudi's Playful Comment On Kunal Kemmu's Birthday Pics Wins Internet After Soha Ali Khan's Sweet Wish |

Soha Ali Khan shared a heartfelt birthday post for her husband Kunal Kemmu on social media. As Soha uploaded a bunch of pictures from the birthday celebration, sister Saba Pataudi took to the comment section with a playful reaction, asking whether they missed her at the party. The pictures featured Soha holding a birthday cake while Kunal posed with family members present during the intimate celebration.

Sharing a sweet birthday wish for her husband, Soha wrote, "Happy birthday to my favourite human." Soon after the post was uploaded, Saba commented, "Happy Birthday @kunalkemmu. Missed me I hope ;) Lovely pics! Have a fabulous year, looking fwd to the VIBE (sic)."

Several celebrities also flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for Kunal. Malaika Arora commented, "Happy birthday @kunalkemmu," while Karishma Tanna wrote, "Happy birthday Kunal." Neha Dhupia too penned a cheerful note for the actor, saying, "Har saal ki Tarah iss saal toh aur phir vibe hai vibe hai !!!!!! love happy happy birthday....lots of love."

Kunal Kemmu recently celebrated his birthday with close friends and family members from the film industry. Several celebrities, including wife Soha Ali Khan, sister-in-law Saba Pataudi and a few close industry friends, were seen attending the intimate celebration. Pictures and videos from the party quickly surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse into the fun-filled birthday bash.

Born on May 25, 1983, Kunal turned 43 this year. He began his career as a child actor in films like Zakhm and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke before establishing himself in Bollywood with movies such as Kalyug, Golmaal 3 and Go Goa Gone. He was recently praised for directing Madgaon Express, which marked his debut as a filmmaker.

Soha and Kunal got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on January 25, 2015. Over the years, the couple has often won hearts with their candid social media posts, fun banter and family moments. Soha and Kunal are parents to their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, who was born in 2017. The couple frequently shares adorable glimpses of their family life, vacations and celebrations with fans on social media.