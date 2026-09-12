Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 8: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Earns More Than New Release Haiwaan; Collects ₹9.50 Crore On Its Second Friday

Mirzapur Box Office Collection | YouTube

Mirzapur: The Movie has left everyone surprised with its box office collection. The Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Jeetendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, and Rasika Dugal starrer was expected to perform well at the box office, but it has surpassed all the expectations and has started week two with a bang. Gurmmeet Singh's directorial earned Rs. 148.45 crore net in India during its first week, and now, it is expected to perform very well during its second weekend as well.

According to Sacnilk, Mirzapur, on its second Friday, collected Rs. 9.50 crore net, taking the eight-day total to Rs. 157.95 crore net in India. Meanwhile, the domestic gross collection is Rs. 188.19 crore.

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Worldwide

When it comes to the worldwide gross collection, the movie has already crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark. The worldwide gross collection of Mirzapur: The Movie stands at Rs. 226.19 crore.

Mirzapur The Movie Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, reportedly, it was made on a budget of Rs. 90-100 crore. So, Mirzapur: The Movie has already surpassed its budget, and it is on the way to becoming a super hit at the box office.

Mirzapur The Movie Review

Mirzapur received mixed to positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Mirzapur The Movie does not reinvent the franchise, but it gives fans another chance to spend time with its much-loved characters. The predictable story and slightly stretched second half hold it back from being a truly great big-screen outing. Still, fans of the series are likely to have a good time. And don't leave immediately after the credits. Some of the film's best moments come in the post-credit scene, so stay seated till the very end."