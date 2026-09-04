Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal Starrer All Set To Take A Fantastic Opening

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection |

Mirzapur: The Movie has hit the big screens. The film's trailer grabbed everyone's attention, and the pre-release buzz was excellent. The advance booking proved that the movie is heading for a double-digit opening, and Mirzapur: The Movie is all set to take a fantastic opening at the box office. As per early estimates, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 22-25 crore at the box office on its first day. However, if the footfalls in the evening and night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

When it was announced that the series Mirzapur will be made as a movie, many people were not sure about it being accepted as a theatrical film. But the show surely has a loyal fan following, because of which it is all set to take a bumper opening.

The Gurmmeet Singh directorial has received mostly positive reviews from critics and the audience. So, we can expect it to perform well and show a jump at the box office during the weekend.

Mirzapur: The Movie Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, according to the reports, Mirzapur: The Movie is made on a budget of Rs. 100 crore. So, an opening of around Rs. 25 will be fantastic, and if it shows good growth during the weekend, the film might surpass its budget in just a few days.

Mirzapur: The Movie Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Mirzapur The Movie does not reinvent the franchise, but it gives fans another chance to spend time with its much-loved characters. The predictable story and slightly stretched second half hold it back from being a truly great big-screen outing. Still, fans of the series are likely to have a good time. And don't leave immediately after the credits. Some of the film's best moments come in the post-credit scene, so stay seated till the very end."