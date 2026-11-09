Mirzapur Fame Harshita Gaur On Social Media Pressure In Showbiz: 'It Is Imperative For Actors To Remain Relevant' - FPJ EXCLUSIVE |

For Harshita Gaur, playing Dimpy Pandit in Mirzapur became one of the pivotal roles she has played till now in her career. Dimpy, who made her debut with the youth TV series Sadda Haq, was part of the recently concluded FPJ Eco Ganesha BMC Awards 2026.

We caught up with her to speak about her current web series Waiting Hai, the Mirzapur effect and more.

How has playing Dimpy in Mirzapur changed your career and the roles you are offered?

Playing Dimpy definitely brought a lot of eyeballs because the show did very well over the years, giving me. Hence the roles that came to me and their quality got better with time.

Do you think female characters in Indian crime dramas have evolved beyond supporting male protagonists?

I would not still say that it has changed a lot, but what has changed is that in crime dramas, the female characters have a narrative of their own, and they're not just supporting the male protagonists. But I think we still have a long way to go where they're completely independent of supporting male protagonists.

Has social media become essential for actors to remain relevant in the entertainment industry?

This question I've always struggled with. Initially I used to feel that social media has become imperative for actors to remain relevant in the industry, and to a great extent still is sort of true. But then a balanced approach towards this would be looking it as another platform of providing entertainment and not go overboard with it. Making it a work profile along with some personal stuff.

Waiting Hai explores relationships and family dynamics. What attracted you to this story, and how different is your character from Dimpy?

I've never done something like Princy (her character), who has a very quiet strength. She will follow her husband's path but while keeping her dignity alive. And I've never done a role where I didn't know how to understand the dynamics of a marriage because I've not been in one. Although, you keep seeing people around but just to feel that and the strength that a relationship where two people are inclined towards each other that can carry. I think that's something that sort of attracted me towards my character. It's definitely very different from Dimpy because Dimpy is very decisive. She is in your face sort of courageous and strong and stands for herself. But no character is lesser than the other, Princy is just a softer person compared to Dimpy.

You reunite with Divyenndu in Waiting Hai, but in a completely different relationship. How was it working together again and creating a new on-screen equation?

It was fabulous to work with Divyendu. I think he's a brilliant actor. And just the give and take between two actors when they're performing a scene becomes so much more enjoyable if the other actor is somebody that you share a good equation with off screen. And in my case, I got very lucky with it because I'd already done work with him and hence our communication off screen and on was so good. Obviously, then it translated to a relationship on screen.