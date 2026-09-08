Mirzapur Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: After Monday Drop, Will Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Show Jump On Tuesday?

Mirzapur Box Office Collection | YouTube

After a fantastic weekend at the box office, Mirzapur: The Movie showed a drop on Monday. However, the movie still managed to collect a very good amount on its fourth day. It minted Rs. 16 crore net in India, taking the four-day total to Rs. 109.75 crore. It was expected that the Pankaj Tripathi starrer would perform well at the box office, but the collection has surely surpassed everyone's expectations. Now, all eyes are on the film's Tuesday collection.

On Tuesdays, movies show a jump in numbers, as due to reasonable ticket pricing, the footfalls are better. So, as per early estimates, we can expect Mirzapur: The Movie to be steady at the box office on its fifth day and collect around Rs. 15-16 crore. However, if the footfalls in the evening and night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

Mirzapur: The Movie Worldwide Gross Collection

Mirzapur: The Movie has been performing well at the box office overseas as well. The movie collected Rs. 22.50 crore gross internationally in four days, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs. 154.05 crore.

Mirzapur: The Movie Budget

According to reports, Mirzapur: The Movie is made on a budget of Rs. 90-100 crore. However, the makers have not yet officially revealed the budget of the film. But, if we look at the reported budget and the collection, the film has surpassed its budget in just four days.

The movie is expected to perform well during the weekdays, and by the end of its first week, it might collect around Rs. 150-160 crore net in India, which will surely be an excellent amount.

Mirzapur: The Movie Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Mirzapur: The Movie does not reinvent the franchise, but it gives fans another chance to spend time with its much-loved characters. The predictable story and slightly stretched second half hold it back from being a truly great big-screen outing."